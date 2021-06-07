By Ritah Kemigisa

Buses have hiked transport charges following the closure of schools and suspension of inter district travel of both private and public means of transport for 42 days.

In his address last night, the president gave an allowance of four days to buses and taxis to operate until June 10th to facilitate the return of learners home after which they will only operate in their individual districts.

Just this morning, a number of Bus operators have hiked the transport costs by 45% along major routes by adding an extra shs 15,000 to shs 20,000.

For example, passengers travelling to Fort portal will now pay shs 60,000 from shs 40,000.

From Kampala to Kisoro, passengers are paying shs 80,000 from shs 60,000 while to Hoima shs 40,000 is the new charge , to Masaka passengers are paying shs 30,000 from shs 15,000.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson Transport and security at Kisenyi bus terminal, Saturday Muhwezi attributes the hike to high fuel prices and the fact that buses travelling upcountry will be returning to the city with no customers.

He meanwhile says they have not yet registered any covid19 positive passenger adding that they have heightened enforcement of all SOPs to prevent the spread of covid19.