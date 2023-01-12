By Barbra Anyait

Bus company operators have urged the government to promote the business industry in the country by reducing taxes.

The call has been made by Mr. Virgilio Okumu, the manager of Kakise bus holding limited, saying the bus company operators’ business dropped down due to high taxes in the country.

The YY bus company assistant operations manager, James Ogwang attributed the drop of business to festive season stocks that most business people did last year.

He added that starting the year is not always easy because most parents save the money for first-term school fees.