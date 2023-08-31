The meeting between three cabinet ministers and the bus owners under the Uganda Bus Owners Association (UBOA) failed to bear fruits as top issues were referred to President Museveni for advice.

According to the Minister of Local Government, Mr Rapheal Magyezi who chaired the meeting, some of the issues include the permanent halting of park user fees (Shs2.4 million per bus per year), having a consolidated fee of Shs1.8 million per bus per, and setting up government-owned bus terminals.

He said the Statutory Instrument (The Local Governments (Amendment of the 5th schedule) Instrument, 2020 was willingly agreed upon between bus owners/operators and Museveni in October 2018, and that changing it would require authorization from the President.

He, however, says consultations will continue throughout the next month, adding that the status quo will remain. He noted that bus operators will meanwhile be allowed to pay Shs840,000 like taxi operators working outside one district.