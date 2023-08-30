Bus owners under the Uganda Bus Owners Association (UBOA) will today know their fate regarding the park user fees impasse in a meeting expected to be held with Ministry of Local Government and other government officials.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Local Government offices in Kampala this morning.

Last week, bus owners suspended all operations in protest against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement officers’ move to close down all bus terminals over non-payment of the Shs2.4 million annual park user fees, which they say is too high and crippling business.

This prompted government to call an urgent meeting with the bus owners and other stakeholders which resulted in the temporary suspension of the strike, pending formal submission of the petition.

According to UBOA secretary Mr. Robert Mutebi, the petition was delivered to the ministry yesterday. They now await the outcome of the meeting to decide whether or not to resume the strike.

In addition to the Shs2.4 million, bus owners are also required to pay Shs2.8 million for operating licences for each bus, Shs1.5 million for passenger service vehicle licences, and Shs1.3 million as advance income tax to Uganda Revenue Authority.