The leadership of the United Bus Owners Association (UBOA) met with the Minister of Transport on Monday to discuss the recent suspension of Jaguar Buses. The suspension was announced last week following a road accident in Masaka on September 1, 2024, which resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives.

On Thursday, the Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama, announced a ten-day suspension of Jaguar buses, effective immediately.

In an interview with KFM, UBOA Secretary General Robert Mutebi stated that the association is seeking to review the suspension for its member, arguing that it is unfair.

“We are even shocked that on Tuesday last week, we had a meeting at the Ministry to discuss these accidents. We told them the steps we’ve taken because we realized the accidents were back on course,” Mutebi said.