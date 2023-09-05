By Peter Sserugo

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has authorized buses to use Katonga Bridge along Kampala- Masaka highway following an assessment which established that the bridge can withstand up to 30 tonnes.

According to the Monday statement by UNRA, buses and other light vehicles are free to use the bridge under strict observance of the precautionary measures.

"The existing bridge has now been opened to all buses in addition to the light vehicles that were earlier permitted to use the section under the precautionary measures that are to be implemented immediately by the Contractor (China Communications Construction Company Ltd) during this time," UNRA statement read in part.