By Benson Tumusiime

At least 34 generals are set to retire from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) in July. According to the list seen by Daily Monitor, two are at the rank of General, three are lieutenant generals, 10 are at the rank of Major General and 19 are brigadiers.

According to a notice issued by the UPDF retirement committee, the documentation process for the retirees will be held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala today and tomorrow.