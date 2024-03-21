By David Awori

Parents of the four children who perished in the Busia school fire await DNA results from samples taken to Mable Hospital before they can bury their remains.

The fire that gutted the boy’s dormitory of Victory Nursery and Primary School in Busia Municipality on Monday also left two other pupils hospitalized.

A day later, another fire destroyed Billy and Poly Primary School in Marac “C” village, Busia Municipality, destroying pupils’ property.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Education has since ordered closure of the two schools on grounds that they are not licensed and operated in deplorable conditions which had put lives of the learners in danger.

The seven people including the Busia municipal education officer Aggrey Munyororo, Godfrey Barasa the municipal inspector of schools, Andrew Okwi and Bosco Erupun headmaster and owner of Bill and Polly Nursery and Primary School plus three teachers and an askari, are still held at Busia police Station..

Hajat Safina Mutumba, a senior principal education officer in the directorate of basic education and Francis Atima, a director in the directorate of education standards say they have embarked on inspection of schools to enforce the law.