Government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports has contributed Shs5 million to each of the bereaved families of the four victims of the Busia school fire.

The four pupils were killed in a fierce fire that razed their School dormitory at Victory Nursery and Primary School in Busia District on Monday this week.

The family of the child who sustained injuries has been given Shs1 million.

The contribution was delivered by Francis Atima, the director of education standards in the Ministry of Education on behalf of the minister.

The director also visited Bill and Polly Nursery and Primary School in Mariachi “B” South East Ward, where another fire gutted a dormitory, destroying pupils’ property yesterday.

No learner was injured in yesterday’s fire.

Consequently, seven people have been arrested to help with investigations.