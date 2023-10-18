Nine people who are facing charges relating to the attack on Principal Judge Flavian Zeija’s convoy and the murder of three police officers at Busiika police station have been committed to the High Court for trial.

The other charges relate to the several civilian murders and armed robberies.

The committal follows the presentation of documents by Senior State Attorney Ivan Kyazze before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, indicating that investigations have been finalised and that the Director of Public Prosecutions is ready to start prosecution.

The group includes Moses Katende, Faisal Musana, Abudallatif Balikoowa, Adam Weduma, and five others including their housewives.

Prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large, on October 31, 2022 attacked Busiika police station and gunned down three police officers; AIP Alex Wagaruka, police constables, Moses, and Constable Steven Odama.

They have further been remanded to Luzira, Kigo, and Kitalya prisons.