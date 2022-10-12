A section of manufacturers, traders, and logistic operators are demanding representation in Parliament, arguing that the current lawmakers have not ably represented the business community.

This is attributed to what they called regressive laws that have crippled the business community.

While appearing before the trade committee of parliament to table a petition on the challenges they face, Jjemba Mulondo, the Deputy Spokesperson, Kampala Capital Traders Association (KACITA) asked for special representation in Parliament so that their views and concerns can be prioritized.

He argued that the business community has been quietly facing many challenges like unfavorable laws that have continued to hinder business growth.