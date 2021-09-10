Businessman Dr. Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige, who is also commonly known as BMK and the proprietor of Hotel Africana, has passed on.

A close family member, Eng Mubarak Ngobya told Daily Monitor that he on Friday ”spoke on phone to Mr Kibirige at around 5:30am before he (Mr Kibirige) was pronounced dead shortly after.”

Popular among his multiple business establishments is Hotel Africana and the BMK Group.

Eng Ngobya also said ”the family is making arrangements to have the entrepreneur’s body transported from Nairobi to his ancestral village in Nkoowe, Wakiso District in central Uganda.”