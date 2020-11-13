Bar owners across the country continue to count losses due to the Covid 19- induced lockdown, now amounting to over Shs1trillion.

According to the chairperson for the Bar Owners Association Tesfalem Gherahtu, the bar industry generates about Shs2.8 trillion annually in revenue and sustains about 6.3 million people including farmers, manufacturers, and distributors among others.

He has thus asked the government to consider re-opening the sector to enable workers who are now jobless to get back their livelihood.

Ministry of Health on Monday announced it had eased restrictions on mass gatherings, political rallies, cinemas, casinos among others.