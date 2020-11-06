

The African Development Bank has signed a grant agreement with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda to support the Rwanda Coding Academy.

The academy is expected to set up to develop top technology talent to drive a booming, innovation-driven digital economy in East Africa.

The Academy selects high performing students and trains them in advanced software programing and cyber security skills to facilitate their emergence as world-class programmers.

The grant funding of $150,000, from the Rockefeller Trust Fund which the Bank administers, will be directed to the implementation of activities, including acquisition of computers and furniture equipment for an ultra-modern innovation center of excellence, internet connectivity, teacher training and organization of job career orientation events.

The bank’s acting director general, Nnenna Nwabufo says the collaboration demonstrates that empowering African youth with demand-driven skills and providing them with opportunities to be part of the ICT ecosystem as early as possible, will enable them to claim their space in the digital sector.