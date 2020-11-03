

East African Community member countries have been asked to invest heavily in research development if they are benefit from the African Continental free trade area.

The call was made by Dr John Mawutor, from the University of Professional studies, while speaking at this year’s edition of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference dedicated to the African Continental Free Trade Area held in Accra.

He said innovation is key for the effective implementation of the continental free trade area agreement and the academia has the responsibility to produce innovators.

“If you are going to open up your market, you have to improve production capacity in terms of human capital, goods and services”, said Dr. Mawutor.