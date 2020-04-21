The presidential directive to security forces to only allow cargo trucks loaded with food items on the roads has left many small scale business owners without capacity to use trucks counting losses.

Many are now unable to reach customers with their products.

One of those affected is a one Grace Nanyonga, a Mukono-based fish farmer who says security operatives have blocked her on several occasions as she attempted to deliver fish to clients using her personal car.

She explains that she tried to get a sticker in vain yet she cannot afford to hire big trucks.

Nanyonga says boda bodas are no option for delivery because of food safety issues.

“Since the lockdown I have lost over Shs3 million because fish is highly perishable. The security operatives won’t let me go even after I show them my products in the car”, Nanyonga has told KFM in a telephone interview.