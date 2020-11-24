By Martin Luther Oketch

The International Monetary Fund has predicted contraction of Uganda’s economy by negative 0.3 per cent this year.

This is in line with the global contraction of minus 4.4 percent.

An economic contraction happens when the economy does not grow and some of what is left is eroded.

Bank of Uganda’s Executive Director Research Adam Mugume attributes the contraction to the drop in Foreign Direct Investment, remittances and exports.

And according to the IMF country representative, Izabela Karpowicz, the Covid-19 shock was hard on the country.