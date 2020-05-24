By Benjamin Jumbe

Kiira Motors Corporation has implored private players in the transport sector to come through and make orders if more electric buses are to be manufactured.

The company has so far produced 2 Kayoola EVS buses which are fully electric city buses.

The Company’s CEO Paul Isaac Musasizi says since they are not in the transport business, they can only produce what is ordered or demanded

He adds that they are already taking orders for Buses and immediate need can be addressed by KMC working with Luweero Industries Limited to produce Eight (8) buses per Month before the operationalization of the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.