

By Benjamin Jumbe



The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a certificate of approval for the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project.

The EACOP is a 1,443km crude oil export infrastructure to transport Uganda’s crude oil from Kabaale – Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania.

This major export system comprises a 24-inch insulated buried pipeline, 6 Pumping stations with 2 in Uganda and 4 in Tanzania and a marine export terminal.

According to NEMA, this certificate of approval given to Total East Africa Midstream B.V, is specific to the Ugandan section of the project following approval for the Tanzanian section issued on November 29, 2019.