Civil society Organizations advocating for the rights of women have asked East African community member countries to open up borders to allow women engaging in cross border trade to freely operate without any interference.

The organizations which include Agent Action Fund, the Eastern African sub-regional support initiative for the Advancement of women and SEATINI among others argue that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, women doing cross border trade have failed to operate due to strict guidelines which have been put in place by the member countries.

The executive director, for the Eastern sub-regional support initiative for the Advancement of women Sheila Kawamala says 75% of the trade in the region is comprised of small businesses.

She also asked the respective governments in the region to create stimulus packages to help women develop their respective businesses.