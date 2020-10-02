

The Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) has upheld the Uganda Revenue Authority’s decision to list sugar among the items not to be warehoused.

The decision addresses TAT application No.103 of 2019 instituted by R1 Distributors and 11 other companies against URA in the Tribunal, on grounds that URA’s decision to publish a notice in the New Vision on 17th October 2019, listing products which should not be eligible for customs warehousing was unlawful.

However in a move to ensure that Ugandans are protected from the consumption of expired sugar and also to protect local sugar manufacturers from unfair competition arising from dumping, diversion of sugar in transit and tax evasion, the tribunal has deemed the authority’s decision lawful and ordered that its directive should take immediate effect.

Meanwhile the Tribunal ordered that items like Wines and spirits, building materials, motor cycle tyres and tubes, garments of all kind, used motor vehicles of 14 years old from the date of manufacture which were not part of the dispute but were in the notice, should also not be warehoused.