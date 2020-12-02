By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda wildlife Authority collected only Shs1.6 bn between July and September this year down from Shs37bn in the same period last year.

This has been revealed by the authority’s executive director Sam Mwandha who attributed the sharp drop in revenues to the covid19 pandemic.

Addressing the media at the UWA headquarters in Kamwokya, Mwandha said despite easing of the travel restrictions and opening of tourism activities, tourists and revenues still remain low.

Mwandha who today officially announced a 4 monthly incentive to promote tourism said visitors will have to pay half to access national parks, with Gorilla permits and chimp tracking fees have also been reduced.

East Africa community residents will now have to pay 150,000 from 250,000 to track Gorillas while nonresident foreign tourists will pay 400$ from 700$.