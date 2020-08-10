

As the world marks World Lions Day today, World Animal Protection has warned that lions may soon be extinct if urgent measures are not taken against human and natural threats faced by lions.

Edith Kabesiime, the Campaigns Manger at World Animal Protection reveals that the population has declined as humans occupy their habitats.

“We have witnessed the population of lions in Africa decline in the last decades as human beings occupy their habitat,” she said.

According to statistics from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Africa’s lion population declined from 200,000 in the last century to the current 20,000. Lions exist in 26 African countries.

Statistics also indicate that climate change, removal from their habitats for entertainment and poaching to satisfy the traditional medicine industry are some of the contributing factors to decline in wild lion populations.

Tennyson Williams, World Animal Protection Country Director has called upon policy makers to put a total ban on wildlife trade.

This year’s World Lion Day is in line with there objectives; to raise awareness of the plight of the lion and the issues that the species faces to find ways to protect the big cat’s natural environment and the to educate people on how to prevent human wildlife conflicts.