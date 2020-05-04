Buganda Road Court is this morning expected to hear an application filed by Indonesian businessman Abid Alam Muhamood seeking to be released on bail.

Abid Alam who has been on remand at Kitalya prison since April 16th 2020 is jointly charged with 4 police officers attached to Wamala Regional police headquarters in Mityana and Kassanda police station for unlawfully releasing confidential information regarding a case file to a suspect.

The 4 are said to have leaked vital information to businessman Abid Alam regarding a case which was being investigated at Kassanda police station in which the businessman is alleged to have terrorized Kassanda residents over a contentious piece of land.

The police officers arrested on April 9th 2020 by the State House Anti-corruption unit headed by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema are; D/SP Wilber Osteen Wanyama, D/ASP Peter Muhanuzi Baitara, ASP Daniel Robert Ogwellan and D/sgt Wilson Azale.

They all deny the offence of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

The prosecution contends that Abid and the 4 police officers committed the offense on April 8th 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala.

Abid Alam bail application is expected to kick off before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Ketty Joan Acaa.