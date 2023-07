By Monitor Team

Renowned Ugandan businessman Apollo Nyegamehe is dead. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Rukiga District who’s popularly known as Aponye, died Thursday evening in a car crash in ltojo, Ntungamo District in western Uganda, according to one of his business managers.

He owned a string of businesses under company name, Aponye Uganda Limited with interests in real estates and produce, among others. Read more