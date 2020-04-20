By Wilson Kutamba

Police in Masaka are investigating circumstances where 33- year- old man was found dead in his room at Kayondo Plaza in Masaka town on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Adriane Mujuni, is a businessman in Kampala city, according to police.

One of the neighbours to the deceased told Daily Monitor that Mujuni was staying with his girl friend, but the couple developed misunderstandings forcing the latter to abandon their rented room two weeks ago.

“They have been quarrelling all the time and we would hear them fighting on a daily basis, the girlfriend fled the house and she has been the one looking after the man,” one of the neighbours who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor.

According to Mr Vincent Sunday, the community liaison officer southern region, they learnt about the incident through neighbour of the deceased who reported to police.

“ One of the neighbours came to us after realizing that the deceased’s room was locked from inside and they had not seen him for a couple of days. They tried to knock at the door but there was no response ,” He said, adding “ We moved in and broke into the room only to find the body hanging in with an extension wire cable tied around his neck.”

Mr Sunday said the girl friend had earlier filed a case at Masaka Central Police accusing her lover of domestic violence and infidelity.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that before the fateful event, the deceased telephoned his mother and told her that he was going to commit suicide.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga , the Southern Regional Police spokesperson said they have allowed family members to take the body for burial in Katukuru Village ,Nyakayojo Sub County Mbarara District.

“The postmortem report is out and it going to help us during our investigations,” he said.