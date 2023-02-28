Jailed businessman Francis Onebe who is accused of murdering his wife Immaculate Onebe has for the second time been denied bail by the High Court in Kampala.

Presiding Judge, Justice Michael Elubu has ordered that instead, his murder case be among those causes listed to be heard in a High Court session that starts in April 2023.

Justice Elubu has said that justice can only be served when the suspect is brought to trial expeditiously.

Onebe has been on remand at Luzira prison for about 19 months.

He was arrested in September 2021 after his wife’s body was retrieved from a septic tank at their residence in Munyonyo.

He had filed an application seeking to be released on bail on grounds that he is of advanced age (63 years) and his health cannot handle prison conditions having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In September 2021, Onebe together with his home security guard Bonny Oriekot were arraigned before Makindye Magistrates Court and charged with the murder of Immaculate Onebe.

On January 6, 2022, Onebe was also denied bail by Justice Paul Wolimbwa Gadenya on grounds that he failed to satisfy court that he will not abscond once released on bail.