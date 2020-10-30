Two businessmen have been arraigned before Anti-Corruption Court and charged with two counts of stealing fuel worth more than Shs32 billion from Total Uganda.

Deogratious Twagirayezu and Joseph Bbuye businessmen/dealers with Total Uganda have appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu and denied two counts of theft and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecution states that between September 1st 2017 and September 30th, 2018 at Total Uganda Head Office on 8th street industrial area the duo stole petrol, Diesel and lubricants worth Shs32.2billion a property of the said company.

It is also alleged that Bbuye and Twagirayezu conspired with eight others who included Total Uganda Officials to commit the said offenses.

The officials are; Moses Sebalu the Senior Accountant , Belinda Nakasi Taxation Accountant, Priscilla Nasikombi a Cashier , Lillian Mboizi Ssanyu Former Senior Treasury Manager , Ritah Daphine Mbabazi Procurement Officer. All these are employees of Total Uganda.

Evidence before Court shows that the businessmen received the stolen fuel and thereafter the officials of Total Uganda posted fictitious payment entries into the computer network of the company showing that the money had been paid by the businessmen into the company’s bank account whereas not.

Apart from the two businessmen who have appeared in court for the first time, the rest of the accused persons were charged and released on bail last year.

The two were also released on a cash bail of Shs20 million each, certificate of a land title, their passports and their sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of shs800 million.