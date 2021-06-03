By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Bureau of statistics’ new National Household survey report has ranked Busoga, Bukidi, and Acholi as regions having the highest number of people living in poverty.

According to Vincent Ssenono from the directorate of social-economic surveys, while releasing the Uganda National Household survey 2019/20 report which indicated that the number of people living under poverty in Busoga stands at 14% followed by Bukedi region at 10.4% and Acholi sub-region standing at 10.3%.

He further indicated that the overall number of people living underreport has increased from the current 8million people to 8.3million people, and the main region contributing the highest poverty numbers of people living in poverty is the Busoga region.

The report indicates that the number of households in the subsistence economy has increased from 3.3million people to 3.5million and this is still on the increase due to the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The report also reveals that the Kigezi region is the 4th region with the highest number of people living in poverty.

The national household survey is an important source of socio-economic data which is used in the generation of key indicators with a particular focus on household warfare.