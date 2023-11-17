Busoga elders have listed a number of cultural rituals to be conducted before and during the royal wedding slated for tomorrow.

According to Sulaiman Kakaire Kyegonza, the head of Princes in Bugweri Chiefdom, one of the rituals involves throwing of sorghum that has been kept for at least 1 year in a granary over the roof of the Kyabazinga’s house before setting off for the wedding event.

Kyegonza explains that the sorghum ritual is intended to block the Inebantu (Queen) from divorcing once married.

“In the morning of the D-day of the wedding, well-kept sorghum that has stayed in the Granary for not less than a year is picked and thrown over the roof of the house of the Kyabazinga to strengthen the royal marriage’’ Mr Kyegonza said.

He said the night prior to the Kyabazinga’s wedding day is spent in his father’s house, from where he sets off for the wedding.

This, Kyegonza says this is to officially send him off as an adult for marriage.

After tying the knot in church, the next significant ritual is the washing of the Kyabazinga and his bride’s feet by her Auntie while seated on their marital bed.

After three days, the Inebantu prepares plantain mixed with simsim paste and beef which is eaten from one plate by parents of the newlyweds.

This, according to Kyegonza, is done to cement the relationship between the two families after the wedding.

‘’ This meal is served and shared by people close to the two families and its intended to cement their relationship by way of eating from one plate’’Kyegonza added.

The brother of the bride, now officially the Inebantu is then given a cock which he takes home and slaughters to be shared with other members of the family.

This is just one of the many rituals that we will be sharing in our continued indepth coverage of the royal wedding.