By Abubaker Kirunda

Busoga Kingdom has mourned the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

The Kingdom’s spokesperson Andrew Ntange says Oulanyah’s death has left a lot of things to be desired in Busoga.

Ntange explained that Oulanyah shortly after he was elected Speaker of Parliament, made a visit to Busoga and promised to raise it high in all spheres.

Ntange said Busoga achieved the first government university during this short term of office for Oulanyah when Parliament approved Busoga University as a government university.

Ntange said as a kingdom, they still had a lot of expectations from Oulanyah.

Read also: Kadaga eulogizes speaker Oulanyah