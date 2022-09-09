By Mike Sebalu

Busoga Kingdom tourism minister has assured revellers that the Nyege Nyege festival will go on as planned even as parliament maintains its position against it.

The speaker of parliament Anita Among yesterday maintained that their position on Nyege Nyege had not and would not change on grounds that the event was a breeding ground for immorality.

This came hours after a meeting held with the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja that was aimed at harmonizing government’s position on the same.

Parliament was on spot on Tuesday for attempting to suspend the festival set for next week but government through the prime minister gave the organisers a green light under certain conditions.

Addressing media in Jinja this morning, Busoga Kingdom tourism minister, Hellen Namutamba assured members of the public that there will be no immorality and security has been beefed up to ensure the set regulations are heeded to by all.

She says preparations for the now controversial annual festival to be held at Itanda falls in Butagaya in Jinja city are in high gear.