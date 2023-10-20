Busoga Kingdom clan heads have agreed to contribute a cow each towards the royal wedding of the Kyabazinga William Gabula IV set for November 18, 2023.

The agreement was reached in a meeting held at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, chaired by the minister for culture Richard Mafumo.

The clan head spokesperson, David Igulu says this is derived from the fact that clan heads are the parents of the Kyabazinga. There are over 200 clans in Busoga.

The wedding launch of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi raised Shs304m, according to the organising committee for the royal wedding.