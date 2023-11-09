By Tausi Nakato

Kampala-based businessman, Mr Steven Eric Zuluba Keddi, has donated $15,000 (about Shs56m) towards Busoga royal wedding.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is set to tie the knot with Ms. Jovia Mutesi on November 18 at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja North City Division.

Mr Keddi made the donation through Keddi Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) in which he serves as the chief executive officer.

“I am pleased to offer my contribution towards Busoga Kingdom’s royal wedding,’’ he said while handing over a dummy cheque of $15,000 to the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga, Mr Osman Noor Ahmed at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City.

Mr Keddi, who also offered two ambulances to be used prior to the royal wedding (kasiki), said he was “excited” by the unveiling of the Queen of Busoga (Inhebantu).

He added: “Working with Kingdoms like Busoga will enable us as a Foundation to identify community needs; we also call upon other well-wishers to support the Kyabazinga ahead of his wedding and we look forward to a colourful ceremony.”

Mr Noor thanked Mr Keddi and his Foundation for the financial support towards the royal wedding and for his decision to unveil the donation in Busoga.

Keddi Foundation joins other institutions which have contributed towards the royal wedding, including Nation Media Group Uganda (Shs108m), Buganda Kingdom (Shs20m), and Nile Breweries (Shs450m), among others.