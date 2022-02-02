By Damali Mukhaye

Busoga University has finally been handed over to the Ministry of Education and sports to commence operations as a public institution.

The take-over of the troubled university which was a joint venture between Busoga Kingdom and Busoga Church of Uganda Diocese is meant to save it from collapse.

While signing the final take over agreements at the Ministry of Education, the state minister for higher education, John Chrysostom Muyingo commended the Church of Uganda and other trustees for handing over the University to the government.

The take-over process started way back in 2018 following President Museveni’s directive over the same.

The government take-over of Busoga University now brings the number of public universities across the country to 11, after the government also recently took over ownership of Mountains of the Moon University in Western Uganda.