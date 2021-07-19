By Tausi Nakato

Leaders in Busoga Sub-region have welcomed the move by the government to turn Busoga University into a public institution.

The Minister for East African Affairs and Kamuli Woman MP, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, tweeted that an agreement had been reached with the government to take over the university.

“Thanks to @Kaguta Museveni, Archbishop Kaziimba, Busoga Diocese, the dream of Bishop Bamwoze (RIP) lives on, an agreement was concluded for the government to take over Busoga University, citizens get ready for multiplier effect, food, accommodation, stationary,’’ she posted on her Twitter account on Saturday.

The university’s licence was in 2017 revoked by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) on grounds that the institution lacked qualified staff, taught uncredited courses and awarded fake degrees to more than 1,000 students, mainly South Sudanese.

Mr Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County MP, welcomed the development saying: “Busoga, up to today, has been one of three Sub-regions including Karamoja and Bunyoro without a public university, which was looking ‘very funny’.’’

He added: “The killing of Busoga University means Bamwoze’s dream had died with him. But when the government says it has taken over, it has in a way resurrected Bamwoze as one of the founders. It is a victory for the Church of Uganda as a whole,’’ he said.

Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, the Jinja City Mayor, said: “We have seen areas like Gulu and Mbarara develop because of the public universities there. I urge others to support our university by taking our children there. I will personally upgrade from there,’’ he said.

