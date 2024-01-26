First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has attributed the persistent poverty in Busoga sub-region to the relocation of industries after the Idi Amin regime, which left many unemployed.

“Poverty is not just in Busoga. If it was only in Busoga, we wouldn’t be talking about the 39 percent poor people in Uganda… but some of the policies have affected the productivity for instance the flight of industries from the Jinja area… it created unemployment,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga’s comments come at a time when Busoga sub-region is hosting the 38th Liberation Day anniversary celebrations at St John Wakita SS playground in Jinja City.