For years, the residents of Bussi Island in Wakiso district have endured a life without the luxury of electricity, living in perpetual darkness. The astonishing reality of this lack of power in the 21st century, especially in an area with immense potential, is hard to fathom.

But today brings a glimmer of hope as the islanders finally witness a transformative change where a remarkable $2 million solar-generated electricity project, equivalent to 7 billion shillings, has illuminated their lives. This initiative is a collaborative effort between Canadian private donors and Solagern Ventures in Uganda.

Our reporter, Kevin Githuku, immersed himself in the island’s atmosphere during the project’s commissioning, and in this special report, he delves into conversations with project managers, donors, government officials, regulators, and the locals to understand the intricacies of this newfound source of light that promises to reshape the lives of Bussi Island’s residents.

Listen to the podcast below;