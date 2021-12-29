By Mudhangha Kolyangha

The Inspector-General of Government [IGG] has launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff in the Butebo District Local Government.

This is according to a November 22nd letter signed on behalf of Head, Mbale Regional office, Bonny Wuma Ongom, also copied to Director-Corruption at the Inspectorate of Government.

The letter states that the Inspectorate of Government is conducting an inquiry involving the recruitment exercise for the financial year 2018/2019.

According to the letter, Butebo District Service Commission had 14 days from the date of receipt of the letter, within which to file its response, but to date that is yet to be done.