By Omukooki Ronald Ssenvuma

Buganda kingdom’s Buvuma County Royal Chief Michael Mbuubi has encouraged candidates to work hard in this year’s final exams and raise the profile of the Island district.

Chief Mbuubi also urges candidates to desist from all forms of malpractice to avoid being disqualified.

This comes as the Uganda National Examinations Board today begins conducting the first set of the 2023 national exams.

Speaking to KFM, Mbuubi has hailed the Ministry of Education for accrediting several UNEB centres in the district which has increased the number of candidates and reduced the distance that they previously had to travel to the nearest centres