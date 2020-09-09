

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Buvuma District Health Officer Doctor Barker Kanyike has instructed the new Buvuma ferry management to reduce the numbers of passengers from 200 to 80 after registering two cases on the ferry last week.

The new ferry at Buvuma plying between Kiyindi and Kirongo was designed to carry 300 passengers on its upper and lower sections plus 12 small vehicles per trip.

According to a statement from the DHO, since it was commissioned in July this year, it has been taking about 200 passengers at a time in order to observe social distancing.

The district has now reached 14 cases of covid -19, 11 of them discharged, one still receiving treatment at her home at Nkata island and the two from Lubya and Nkata islands who are still missing.