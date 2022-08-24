Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has granted Kimaanya Kabonera county MP Dr Abed Bwanika leave of the house to introduce a private members bill titled “The contract farming bill”

Presenting his motion before parliament, Dr BWanika said the bill seeks to come up with a legal framework to help address current challenges affecting farmers including lack of access to markets and land fragmentation

He says it will also help address issues of risks that arise from price fluctuations and help farmers to negotiate best prices with the buyers.

Dr Bwanika is optimistic that once passed, it will help improving the environment under which the farmers are to produce especially under the parish development Model