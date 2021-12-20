By Ritah Kemigisa

The Alliance for Finance Monitoring, ACFIM has warned that by-elections will continue to be soiled by vote bribery and violence as long as there is no enabling law on campaigns.

The just concluded Kayunga District chairperson by-election that was won by NRM’s Andrew Muyonge has been marred by violence, claims of voter bribery and brutal arrest of over 60 people including MPs and journalists.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja’s name even came up with allegations that she is the one behind the cash that was given out.

According to a statement from ACFIM’s executive director, Henry Muguzi, based on observation, by-elections seem more commercialized if not even more than the general elections.

He says the continuous injection of excess money into election campaigns by moneyed individuals is increasing their influence within the body of politics with the objective of controlling political leaders, political parties, and state institutions is partly the reason why politics is commercialized.

He has now underscored the need to enact a law for mandatory public disclosure of campaign income and expenditure, capping campaign spending, and reporting on campaign spending.