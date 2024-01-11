President Yoweri Museveni has appointed three new officials to the Electoral Commission (EC), tasked with overseeing the 2026 general elections.

Museveni also opted to retain key members from the previous commission, including; Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Commission, Hajjat Aisha Lubega, the Deputy Chairperson, and Mr Stephen Tashobya, a commissioner.

The new faces are; Dr. Ssimba Ssali Kayunga, a lecturer in Political Science and Public Administration at Makerere University, Mr Anthony Okello, a former Member of Parliament for Kyoga County, Ms Pamela Etonu Okudi who is currently serving as the Acting Head of Administration at EC.

The appointments come following the expiry of the previous Commission’s seven-year term. The nominees will now undergo vetting by Parliament before assuming their official roles.

Read the President’s full communication below;