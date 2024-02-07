Court of Appeal Judge, Simon Mugenyi Byabakama has been sworn in as Chairman of the Electoral Commission for the second term in a Tuesday morning function presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in the attendance of Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

Byabakama was sworn in alongside six other commissioners including his deputy Hajjati Aisha Lubega and Steven Tashobya.

Other members are; Dr. Sallie Simba Kayunga, Anthony Okello, Caroline Bainemaryo, and James Peter Emorut.

Justice Byabakama assured Ugandans that the commission is committed to conducting free and fair elections in 2026. He emphasized impartiality and encouraged citizens to raise any concerns they may have.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao noted that Uganda’s electoral challenges go beyond the mechanics of voting. He highlighted the negative political culture where many candidates refuse to accept defeat. Mao urged the government to instill a new civil culture and combat extremism.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo reminded the commissioners to act with conscience and uphold the law in conducting elections. He emphasized the importance of impartiality and freedom from fear or favor.