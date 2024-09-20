The Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, has urged the government to increase the staffing levels of the service to effectively manage the growing number of prisons.

Currently, there are 269 prisons in Uganda, but the service is operating with only 33% of the recommended staff, according to Byabashaija.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony for the 6th intake of 70 officers on the Prisons Junior Command Course (JCC) in Luzira on Friday, Byabashaija emphasized the need for more personnel to ensure the smooth operation of all prisons.

“More staff are definitely needed to effectively man all our prisons countrywide,” Byabashaija

The commissioned officers, who completed a four-month intensive training program, are now prepared to assume middle-level leadership roles within the service.