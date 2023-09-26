By Juliet Kigongo

The former Managing Director of National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr Richard Byarugaba, wants court to overturn the appointment of his successor, Mr Patrick Ayota.

He alleges that Mr Ayota,appointed in August, was ineligible because he was holding a substantive statutory position of deputy managing director on a fixed five-year term.

The Gender minister on August 17 appointed Mr Ayota as the Fund’s MD. The orders sought are contained in an application in which Mr Byaruga- ba is seeking the court’s permission to amend his earlier pleadings in which he challenged Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister’s decision to reject his re-appointment as well as the new recruitment process that led to Mr Ayota’s appointment.

In early August, Mr Byarugaba sued the Attorney General and Ms Amongi for not approving the board’s decision to re-appoint him for a five-year term.

He has now applied to the same court to make amendments to the suit. Mr Byarugaba argues that the amendments sought are necessary for determining the real matters in controversy between the parties in the case and to avoid a multiplicity of cases.

“The said new developments were created for the purpose of defeating the applicant’s claim since they took place after filing and service and of the application for judicial review and are now being raised as a defence to the applicant’s suit,”reads part of the application.

He alleges that the new developments are unlawful, being in contravention of the letter and spirit of the NSSF Act as amended in 2022.