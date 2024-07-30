The Church of Uganda has launched a transformative seed capital initiative in Kumi district.

The initiative, according to the Bishop of Kumi Diocese, Michael Okwi Esakhan, aims at addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and promote women’s economic empowerment.

Speaking at the launch in Kumi, he cited the persistent high prevalence of gender-based violence manifested through physical, sexual, psychological, and economic violations as one of the persistent challenges faced by residents.

Meanwhile the Director of Household and Community Transformation, Rev. Andrew Agaba notes that women in Uganda continue to face barriers such as limited access to financial resources, educational disparities, discrimination in workplaces, and negative socio-cultural norms.

He said these need to be fought since they hinder their full participation in the development process.

The initiative will support 30 Village Savings and Loans Associations with Shs30m.