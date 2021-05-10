By Benjamin Jumbe

The Civil Aviation Authority has limited the number of authorised passengers in vehicles to the airport to only two including the driver.

This is to be enforced between Tuesday and Thursday, a day after the swearing-in of the president.

According to a press statement issued by the authority’s management, the move is meant to check congestion at the airport.

The aviation authority also advises intending travelers to ensure they check in much earlier given the anticipated heavy traffic to the airport to avoid missing their flights.