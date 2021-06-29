By Damali Mukhaye

The Cabinet has approved 16 groups of people to receive the Covid-19 relief cash in urban centres across the country.

Addressing journalists in Kampala this afternoon, the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi said over 1 million people in 501,000 households in Kampala, and other cities and municipalities are to benefit from the cash.

She says beneficiaries are those whose source of income was brought to a standstill due to the covid-induced lockdown and will each receive Shs100,000.

The beneficiaries include bus, taxi drivers, conductors, baggage carriers, wheelbarrow pushers, traffic guides, barmaids, DJs, waiters and bouncers.

Others are bar and gym workers, food vendors, commercial cyclists commonly known as bodabodas, salon and massage parlour workers, teachers that are not on the government payroll, shoe shiners and orphans in child-headed homes.